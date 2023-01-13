IND vs AUS Test Series: BCCI announces squad; Shaw misses cut, Jadeja to make comeback

Friday, January 13, 2023
     
The Test series is set to begin from the 9th of February

Aachal Maniyar Written By: Aachal Maniyar New Delhi Updated on: January 13, 2023 22:40 IST
BCCI on Friday, has announced squad for India's Test series against Australia. While Rohit Sharma will lead the men in blue, KL Rahul is named as the vice-captain. 

Prithvi Shaw who performed brilliantly in the domestic game has failed to make a cut. On the other hand, Ravindra Jadeja who has been out due to injury will be making a comeback. KL Rahul who is excluded from the Indian squad for the New Zealand series due to family commitments will take his role of vice-captaincy in the Test series beginning from the 9the of February.

India’s squad for first 2 Tests vs Australia:

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, C Pujara, V Kohli, S Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav

