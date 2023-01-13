IND vs AUS Test Series: BCCI announces squad; Shaw misses cut, Jadeja to make comeback

BCCI on Friday, has announced squad for India's Test series against Australia. While Rohit Sharma will lead the men in blue, KL Rahul is named as the vice-captain.
Prithvi Shaw who performed brilliantly in the domestic game has failed to make a cut. On the other hand, Ravindra Jadeja who has been out due to injury will be making a comeback. KL Rahul who is excluded from the Indian squad for the New Zealand series due to family commitments will take his role of vice-captaincy in the Test series beginning from the 9the of February.
India’s squad for first 2 Tests vs Australia:
Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, C Pujara, V Kohli, S Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav