IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli join special list after featuring in World Cup 2023 final

Team India is up against Australia in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 final and the two senior pros Rohit Sharma, the captain and his predecessor Virat Kohli achieved a huge feat as soon as they were named in the playing XI for the summit clash in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19. Kohli (CWC 2011, World T20 2014 and this) and Rohit (World T20 2007, World T20 2014 and this) both are playing their third World Cup final each but this is their 7th respective ICC final and have equalled the world record.

Yuvraj Singh was the only player to play in seven ICC finals before. Now, not just Kohli and Rohit but Ravindra Jadeja has also joined the list at No.7. The likes of Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene played in six ICC finals each.

Players to feature in the most number of ICC finals

7 - Virat Kohli*

7 - Rohit Sharma*

7 - Yuvraj Singh

7 - Ravindra Jadeja

6 - Ricky Ponting

6 - Kumar Sangakkara

6 - Mahela Jayawardene

5 - Steve Smith

5 - David Warner

5 - Muttiah Muralitharan

5 - Tillakaratne Dilshan

5 - Lasith Malinga

5 - MS Dhoni

5 - Shane Watson

5 - Glenn McGrath

Australian skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to field first on a slightly dry wicket at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. India got off to a flier yet again with skipper Rohit Sharma blasting off a 31-ball 47 but Australia fought fire with fire as even though the Men in Blue score 80 in the powerplay, they were able to get a couple of wickets and the third soon after the 10-over mark.

India's playing XI for World Cup final: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

