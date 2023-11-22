IND vs AUS Pitch Report: How will ACA-VDCA Stadium's surface in Visakhapatnam play in 1st T20I match?

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam

India will be seeking revenge for the World Cup final loss when they clash against Australia in the first T20I match at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, November 23. Both teams return to T20I cricket after stellar performance in the ODI World Cup where Australia beat India by six wickets in the final.

Suryakumar Yadav will be leading a much-changed T20I side with senior figures Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul being given the rest after the World Cup. Australia also feature new faces in the team with wicketkeeper batter Matthew Wade making a return as a captain.

India beat Australia in the three-match T20I series by 2-1 at home in March this year and have won three of their last five T20I encounters as well.

Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam Pitch Report

The surface at Visakhapatnam's ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium offers a balanced game in T20 cricket. The average first innings score here is 119 runs in 9 T20I matches but only three men's T20I matches played here. Indian team has won two of their three T20I games played here but Australia recorded a thrilling last-ball win while chasing a 127-run target in the last game between the two nations.

India were also bowled out on just 117 runs in the recent ODI match against Australia in March 2023 which suggests quality help for bowlers in Visakhapatnam.

Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam Records and Stats

Total ODI Matches: 9

Matches won batting first: 3

Matches won bowling first: 6

Average first innings score: 119

Average second innings score: 105

Highest total scored: 179/5 (20 Ov) by India vs South Africa

Highest score chased: 127/7 (20 Ov) by Australia vs India

Lowest total recorded: 82/10 (18 Ov) by Sri Lanka vs India

Lowest total defended: 138/4 (20 Ov) by Australia Women vs India Women

India T20I squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Avesh Khan

Australia T20I squad: Matthew Wade (c & wk), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson, Aaron Hardie

