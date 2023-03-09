IND vs AUS 4th Test, Day 1: Powered by Usman Khwaja's gritty ton Australia grinds hosts India

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Usman Khwaja celebrates his ton

IND vs AUS 4th Test, Day 1: Australia after their resounding victory in Indore have started the Ahmedabad Test on a high. This is a four-match Test series that India lead by 2-1 and they have the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in their kitty. Australia on the other hand after a flurry of injuries and two heartbreaking defeats against India in the first and the second Test match have picked themselves pretty well and they look pretty adamant to level the series.

A lot has been spoken about Ahmedabad's pitch and how it will play over 5 days, but the Aussies gained some advantage by winning the toss and electing to bat first. India will have to bat in the 4th innings and this might worry them, especially after how the Aussies have started. Travis Head opened the proceedings with Usman Khwaja but he couldn't get going. Left-handed batter Head was dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin when he was batting on 32 off 44 deliveries. Marnus Labuschagne too showed a lot of promise but could accumulate only 3 runs off 20 deliveries.

Steve Smith and Usman Khwaja came to Australia's rescue and added 79 runs for the third wicket. Smith toiled for 135 deliveries to get to his 38 runs. Khwaja without a question has been Australia's answer to Indian spin. The Aussie batter on many occasions looked like getting a big score but ended up throwing his wicket away in the ongoing Test series. At the close of the day's play, Khwaja has remained unbeaten on 104 off 251 deliveries and Australia's hopes to score big runs are completely pinned on him.

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami

Australia XI: Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Matthew Kuhnemann, Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon

