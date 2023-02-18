IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Aussie wizard Nathan Lyon scripts history, achieves RARE feat in Delhi match

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Nathan Lyon achieves BIG Milestone vs India

IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Australia's spin wizard Nathan Lyon scripted history on Saturday when he scalped a five-wicket haul against India in the second Test in Delhi. India and Australia are squaring off in the second match of the four-Test series and were chasing Australia's 263-run total in the first innings. The Indian batting top order fell like a pack of cards as Lyon wreaked havoc. In the process, Nathan Lyon has scalped hundred Test wickets against India and has achieved a rare feat.

Lyon scripts history in Delhi

In the ongoing match in Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, Lyon pierced the Indian batting as he sent back the likes of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer and Srikar Bharat in two sessions of Day 2. As he sent back the wicket-keeper Bharat, he became the first Australian and only third player in the world to pick hundred wickets against India in Test Cricket.

Image Source : GETTYNathan Lyon celebrating after a five-wicket haul

Lyon is fourth on most five-wicket hauls

The Aussie off-spinner has made another record. He has surpassed Clarrie Grimmett to rank fourth in the list of most five-wicket hauls for Australia in Test cricket. Lyon now has 22 five-fers, one more than Grimmett. He stands behind just three Aussie greats. Shane Warne has the most five-fers (37), followed by Glenn McGrath (29) and Dennis Lillee (23).

Lyon in an elite list

As Lyon is only the third bowler in the world to pick 100 wickets against India, he has joined an elite list of bowlers. James Anderson has the most wickets- 139 scalps and M Muralitharan has the second most- 105 scalps against India in Test cricket.

Most Test wickets against India

James Anderson- 139 wickets in 35 matches

Muttiah Muralitharan- 105 wickets in 22 games

Nathan Lyon- 100* wickets in 24 games

Imran Khan- 94 scalps in 23 matches

Malcolm Marshall- 76 wickets in 17 matches

Stuart Broad- 74 wickets in 24 games

Andy Robert- 67 wickets in 14 games

