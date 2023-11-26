Live now IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Live: India look to extend lead in Thiruvananthapuram amid IPL distraction Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian side recorded a thrilling last-ball win in the first T20I match in Visakhapatnam to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. With fans' focus on IPL retention deadline day, players from both sides will be eyeing another entertaining encounter in Thiruvananthapuram.