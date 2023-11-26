Sunday, November 26, 2023
     
  IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Live: India look to extend lead in Thiruvananthapuram amid IPL distraction
IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Live: India look to extend lead in Thiruvananthapuram amid IPL distraction

Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian side recorded a thrilling last-ball win in the first T20I match in Visakhapatnam to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. With fans' focus on IPL retention deadline day, players from both sides will be eyeing another entertaining encounter in Thiruvananthapuram.

Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: November 26, 2023 17:52 IST
Image Source : AP IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Live Score

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Live: India look to extend lead in Thiruvananthapuram amid IPL distraction

The cricket world will have their focus and interests split between IPL retention deadline day and the second T20I match between India and Australia at Thiruvananthapuram's Greenfield International Stadium on Sunday. India emerged winners in the first T20I match with captain Suryakumar Yadav and finisher Rinku Singh cancelling out Josh Inglis' sensational hundred in Visakhapatnam. Both teams are expected to make changes to their playing XIs with quality options available today.

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Live Updates

  Nov 26, 2023 5:52 PM (IST)

    India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube

    Australia Squad: Steven Smith, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Adam Zampa

  Nov 26, 2023 5:48 PM (IST)

    Hello and Welcome to India TV's live blog for the India vs Australia 2nd T20I match in Thiruvananthapuram's Greenfield International Stadium. Stay tuned for the latest scores and updates. Toss at 6:30 PM and the match will begin at 7:00 PM.

