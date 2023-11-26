IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Live: India look to extend lead in Thiruvananthapuram amid IPL distraction

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Live: India look to extend lead in Thiruvananthapuram amid IPL distractionThe cricket world will have their focus and interests split between IPL retention deadline day and the second T20I match between India and Australia at Thiruvananthapuram's Greenfield International Stadium on Sunday. India emerged winners in the first T20I match with captain Suryakumar Yadav and finisher Rinku Singh cancelling out Josh Inglis' sensational hundred in Visakhapatnam. Both teams are expected to make changes to their playing XIs with quality options available today.