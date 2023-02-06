IND vs AUS 2023: Ravi Shastri wants turning pitch from Day 1, thinks this star can decide series outcome

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ravi Shastri wants to see ball turning from Day 1

IND vs AUS 2023: As India and Australia are preparing for the much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy, there have been talks about what pitches can be on offer throughout the series. As Indian pitches traditionally suit spin bowlers, cricket pundits have opened up on the possibility of getting a spinning track for the four-match Test series. Now, India's former head coach Ravi Shastri has made a statement on the debate and has also picked a player, who can decide the outcome of the series.

During a media interaction organised by Star Sports, Shastri said that he wants to see the ball turn from day 1 of the first Test. "I want the ball to turn from Day 1. Lose the toss, so be it. Something there on offer from Day 1, playing at home, cash in on it," Shastri said.

Shastri picks one player who can decide the series outcome

Meanwhile, the 1983 World Cup winner Shastri also picked one player, who can potentially decide the outcome of the series. "If Ashwin is on fire, that might decide the outcome of the series. He is world-class in most conditions but in Indian conditions, he is lethal. If the ball starts spinning and there is enough bite off the surface, he will trouble most batters. Ashwin, you don't want him to over-plan. He is good enough to stick to his plans as he is a real crucial player here. His form might decide the series," he added.

There is also a growing debate on what spin combination India should play and whether there is space for Kuldeep Yadav in the team. The former coach also gave his view on it. "As far as the third spinner is concerned, I would like to see Kuldeep play straightaway. Jadeja and Axar are pretty similar bowlers. Kuldeep is different. If you lose the toss on Day 1, you need someone who will give it a rip. If anyone spins it one Day 1, it will be Kuldeep. If the track doesn't have too much on offer, then Kuldeep can come into play," Shastri added.

