IND vs AUS 2023: Massive blow to Australia, David Warner ruled out of series

IND vs AUS 2023: It all seems a repeat of the 2020-21 edition of the Border Gavaskar Trophy that was played in Australia. India, the visiting team was plagued by multiple injury concerns and now it seems that Australia are going through the same problem. India somehow managed to pull off a miraculous heist in the 2020-21 edition and outplayed the Aussies by a margin of 2-1, but this time around, the Aussies have already lost the trophy to India and all they can do now is level the series by winning the two remaining Test matches.

Before the 3rd Test match that is scheduled to be played in Indore, the Aussies have sustained a massive setback to their campaign. Star opener David Warner is all set to fly back to Australia as he has been ruled out of the series. Warner injured his elbow and sustained a concussion in the second Border Gavaskar Trophy Test match that was played in Delhi

Cricket Australia's statement reads:

David Warner has been ruled out of the Qantas test tour of India and will return home. Warner was struck on the elbow in the second Test in Delhi and sustained a hairline fracture. After further assessment, he will require a period of rehabilitation which will preclude any further involvement in the remainder of the Test series. It is currently anticipated that he will return to India for the three One-Day Internationals which follow the Test Series

While batting in the first innings the Australian left-handed batter was struck on the grille of his protective batting helmet by speedster Mohammad Siraj which came shortly after Warner had injured his elbow. Matt Renshaw had to substitute the concussed David Warner. As far as Warner's recent outing in India is considered, he has just scored 26 runs from his three completed innings. Australia have a grave challenge to address as they are missing out on their marquee players due to injury concerns.

