IND vs AUS: Aussie players term series win in India will be bigger than Ashes, say it is toughest challenge

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Australia tour India for a four-match Test series

IND vs AUS: A few days are left for the giant cricket rivalry between India and Australia to begin. There have been mind games going on and cricket pundits are making headlines for predicting the series. Amidst all this, the players are sweating hard to finalise their preparations for the series that begins on February 9. Meanwhile, the visiting players of Australia have termed the Indian series the toughest challenge for them.

Australian stars Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, and David Warner, among others, were interviewed ahead of the high-profile series in which they have hailed India vs Australia test series. "It's a difficult place to win a Test match let alone a series. So, if we are able to do that, it would be huge. I think if you win in India it is bigger than an Ashes series," Smith said.

Smith has enjoyed success against India and will look to continue his work. Meanwhile, his compatriot Warner is yet to dominate as per his status against India. The left-handed opener also termed a series win against India a big achievement. "Being a part of the last Ashes was fantastic but to go to India and beat India in India is the toughest challenge in Test cricket for us. I'm looking forward to the tour, it's always a hard graft. One thing that I'm looking forward to is applying myself against the best spinners in the world," Warner said.

Meanwhile, Aussie pacer, Hazlewood, who is set to miss the first test due to an injury, said, "Probably been long since Australia won there or less frequently they have won. In world cricket that's everyone's goal- to try and win in India." Mitchell Starc also termed the series win as a crown jewel for the team. "Winning a series in India will be really special for our group. I think it has always been a crown jewel for Australian touring teams. It's one of, if not the hardest place to play away. Such foreign conditions and how strong the Indian team are as well," he said.

Latest Cricket News