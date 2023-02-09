IND vs AUS 1st Test | 'Sir Jadeja is back': Twitter lauds Indian spinner after he picks 5-wicket haul

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ravindra Jadeja bags five-wicket haul on International return

IND vs AUS 1st Test | Two fierce rivals, two cricket giants have begun facing each other in the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. The first day of the Nagpur Test proved to be a better outing for India than the visitors Australia. They first got the Aussies out for 177 before getting 77/1 at the end of Day 1. In India's brilliant outing with the bowl, returning all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja stood out as he bagged a five-wicket haul.

Jadeja displayed his class with the ball as he first broke the crucial partnership of Labuschagne and Smith as he got the former. He then sent Renshaw on a golden duck before finding the prized wicket of Smith. Jadeja later trapped Handscomb and debutant Murphy out LBW to complete his 11th five-wicket haul.

The Indian team ended the day on a high note as they first bowled Australia out for 177 before scoring 77. Australia were jolted early with a twin blow by Indian pacers. Right-handed batters Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne brought them back with a valiant fight in the first session but the Aussies were jolted when Jadeja sent both of them back. Later Ashwin joined the part as India bowled Australia for under 200.

Coming out to bat, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma looked at utter ease as he came out to bat with Indian vice-captain KL Rahul. Australian skipper Cummins threw in every option that he had, but nothing tends to work once Rohit starts to find the middle of his bat. Rahul and Rohit registered a 50-run partnership and India looked well on their course to register a huge total, but Todd Murphy dismissed KL Rahul while he was batting on 20 off 71 deliveries. India then sent R. Ashwin to bat at the end of the day's play. As of now, India are trailing by 100 runs and if Australia are to challenge the hosts, they will have to find a way out on the second day to make inroads into the Indian batting lineup.

