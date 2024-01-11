IND vs AFG Pitch Report: How will surface at PCA Stadium in Mohali play in 1st India-Afghanistan T20I?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Punjab Cricket Association's IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali will host the first T20I between India and Afghanistan

The Indian team's final T20 series before the T20 World Cup kicks off in chilly Mohali in first game of the three-match assignment against Afghanistan on Thursday, January 11. The series is key for India from a couple of perspectives, to see if Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the two returning seniors are still a surety in the T20I line-up and the youngsters competing for the spots, who is standing above from the rest. And not better opportunity than a series against a weaker opponent in Afghanistan and that too in home conditions.

To completely negate the Afghan spin threat, all three matches will take on traditional belters including Mohali, Indore and the finale in Bengaluru. However, the weather conditions in the opener will be extreme given the cold wave in North India and hence, heavy dew is expected before time, which even India head coach Rahul Dravid referred to his pre-match press conference. But still, there's a run-fest on the cards.

Punjab Cricket Association's IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali Pitch Report

A good true wicket where the ball comes onto the bat at a good height, the IS Bindra Stadium is a dream for a batter as he gets a good value for his shots given the ball flies here in Chandigarh. In six T20Is so far at this venue, the chasing team has won four times with 200-plus being chased twice. Only twice, the team batting first has won the game, however, if IPL 2023 was any indication, the team batting first might not be at a disadvantage in Mohali since the wicket is so good for batting.

The batters can hit through the line and since it's the start of the season, it will only come nicely onto the bat. So if the team batting first can get a total in excess of 200-220, chasing might not be easy as scoring 11-12 runs every over under pressure isn't easy. Since dew will be heavy and will come early, losing the toss given the weather and pitch conditions might not be a bad thing as the wicket is set to remain the same, good for batting, through the 40 overs.