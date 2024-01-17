IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli bags maiden golden duck in T20Is, surpasses Sachin Tendulkar in unwanted list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Virat Kohli.

Indian maestro Virat Kohli registered his first-ever duck in T20Is as had an off-day with the bat during the India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I. Kohli, who made a return to the 20-over International format after 14 months in the ongoing series, was dismissed for nought by Fareed Ahmad. He has now surpassed his idol Sachin Tendulkar in an unwanted list.

Kohli was dismissed for a first-ball duck by Fareed Ahmad. The Indian star looked to pull a back-of-a-length ball but ended up slicing it towards mid-off, where Afghanistan skipper Ibrahim Zadran took an easy grab. This was Kohli's first golden duck in T20Is and fifth duck in the shortest International format.

Notably, Kohli has surpassed his idol Sachin Tendulkar in list of most ducks in International cricket. This was his 35th duck in all three formats, which now sees him go past Tendulkar's 34 ducks.

Most ducks for India in International cricket:

Zaheer Khan: 43

Ishant Sharma: 40

Harbhajan Singh: 37

Virat Kohli: 35

Anil Kumble: 35

Sachin Tendulkar: 34

India opted to bat after winning the toss as the team looked to do something different. However, the start was miserable for the Men in Blue as the Afghan bowlers roared with their tails up. Fareed Ahmad was on fire and he got both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli in a single over. India were reduced to 18/2 at 2.4 overs when Kohli went. The visitors inflicted more blows to the hosts when Shivam Dube and Sanju Samson were sent back quickly too. The Men in Blue were reduced to 22/4, their joint-lowest score after the fall of 4th wicket. Dube was outdone Azmatullah Omarzai, while Samson was sent back for a golden duck too.

India's Playing XI:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan

Afghanistan's Playing XI:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Fareed Ahmad Malik