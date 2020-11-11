In a first, WBBL 6 knockouts to be played under lights

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The matches, to be held on November 25, 26 and 28, will begin at 7:10pm Australia time.

The Women's Big Bash League finals series will be played in evening prime time at North Sydney Oval, marking the first time in history of the tournament that both semi-finals and the final will be played under lights, Cricket Australia announced on Wednesday.

The move to an evening prime time finals series will take the WBBL to more Australian viewers than ever before in just the tournament's second season in a standalone format, CA hopes.

"The move to a full prime time finals series is another major leap in the evolution of the rebel WBBL," said Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia's Head of Big Bash Leagues.

"This announcement is a testament to the outstanding work of our clubs and the League who have delivered a safe and successful tournament thus far. We thank the NSW Government for recognising this and rewarding our loyal fans in Sydney," he added.

More regular season matches were broadcast this season than ever before, with ratings highlights including a reach of over one million viewers for last Sunday's match between the Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Stars.

