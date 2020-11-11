Wednesday, November 11, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. In a first, WBBL 6 knockouts to be played under lights

In a first, WBBL 6 knockouts to be played under lights

The matches, to be held on November 25, 26 and 28, will begin at 7:10pm Australia time.

IANS IANS
Melbourne Published on: November 11, 2020 11:58 IST
wbbl, wbbl6, womens big bash league
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

The matches, to be held on November 25, 26 and 28, will begin at 7:10pm Australia time.

The Women's Big Bash League finals series will be played in evening prime time at North Sydney Oval, marking the first time in history of the tournament that both semi-finals and the final will be played under lights, Cricket Australia announced on Wednesday.

The matches, to be held on November 25, 26 and 28, will begin at 7:10pm Australia time.

Related Stories

The move to an evening prime time finals series will take the WBBL to more Australian viewers than ever before in just the tournament's second season in a standalone format, CA hopes.

"The move to a full prime time finals series is another major leap in the evolution of the rebel WBBL," said Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia's Head of Big Bash Leagues.

"This announcement is a testament to the outstanding work of our clubs and the League who have delivered a safe and successful tournament thus far. We thank the NSW Government for recognising this and rewarding our loyal fans in Sydney," he added.

More regular season matches were broadcast this season than ever before, with ratings highlights including a reach of over one million viewers for last Sunday's match between the Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Stars.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Bihar Election 2020 Live Updates

Assembly Elections Result 2020

  • Bihar
  • Madhya pradesh
122 (To Win)
 

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

X