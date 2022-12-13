ICC T20I Rankings: Mandhana touches career-best ranking points; This Aussie replaces teammate to take top spot

Follow us on Image Source : ICC ICC Rankings

India star batter Smriti Mandhana has reached a career-best ranking points as she reatains her third position in the latest ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings for batters released on Tuesday.

The Player of the Match in the second T20I against Australia, which ended in India winnning in the Super Over, gained 11 rating points to Mandhana to reach 741 ranking points.



Tahlia McGrath of Australia replaced her fellow teammate to claim the No.1 position in the rankings following her superb performance in the first two matches of the ongoing series against India.

The 27-year-old Tahila is No. 1 after only 16 matches. With her recent unbeaten knocks of 40 and 70, she overtook Meg Lanning and Beth Mooney to become the fourth Australian and 12th batter to top the women's T20I rankings.

Mooney had been at the top since the 3rd of August this year when after running past Lanning.

The last woman to reach the top in fewer matches was West Indies' Stafanie Taylor in 2010 (15 matches) while India opener Shafali Verma has been the fastest in recent years, reaching the top ranking after 18 matches.

"England duo Danielle Wyatt (up three places to 13th) and Sophia Dunkley (up seven spots to 31st) rise the T20I batter rankings after good performances during the opening T20I clash against the West Indies, while New Zealand star Amelia Kerr jumps eight places to 19th overall and India's Richa Ghosh improves 20 places to 44th" ICC stated in the release.

When it comes to the India batters, Shafali and Jemimah Rodriques have also made cut in the top-10 T20I batters, with the former gaining a spot to be at sixth position.

In the T20I ranking for bowlers, Deepti Sharma and Renuka Singh Thakur have retained their third and fourth positions respectively. On the other hand, England leg-spinner Sarah Glenn up one place to second behind fellow teammmate Sophie Ecclestone.

