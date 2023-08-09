ICC releases new World Cup 2023 schedule, 9 matches including India vs Pakistan clash rescheduled

Follow us on Image Source : ICC/GETTY 9 games alongside India-Pakistan clash have been rescheduled for World Cup 2023

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the new schedule of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Wednesday, August 9. As many as nine games have been rescheduled from their earlier dates to accommodate all the contingencies indicated by the police departments of various cities due to the festivals of Navaratri, Kali Pooja and Diwali across India.

Probably the biggest match of the tournament, India vs Pakistan, which was earlier scheduled to be held on Sunday, October 15 at Ahmedabad, Narendra Modi Stadium has been moved to a day earlier on Saturday, October 14 as the high-octane clash was coinciding with the first day of Navratri festival in the city. The England vs Afghanistan encounter in Chennai, which was earlier scheduled for October 14 as the second match of the day, has been shifted to October 15, Sunday as the sole game.

The first game of October 14 in the earlier schedule - New Zealand vs Bangladesh has been shifted to October 13, Friday in Delhi. Similarly, the Australia-South Africa clash supposed to take place in Lucknow on October 13 will now be held on Thursday, October 12.

Here is the list of nine matches rescheduled:

October 10 - England vs Bangladesh

October 10 - Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

October 12 - Australia vs South Africa

October 13 - New Zealand vs Bangladesh

October 14 - India vs Pakistan

October 15 - England vs Afghanistan

November 11 - Australia vs Bangladesh

November 11 - England vs Pakistan

November 12 - India vs Netherlands

More to follow...

