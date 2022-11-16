ICC Players rankings: Suryakumar Yadav maintains his place at peak, English batters make huge strides

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Suryakumar still on peak

ICC Players rankings: India's star batter Suryakumar Yadav has maintained his top spot in the latest released ICC rankings for T20I batters. The middle-order batter had a brilliant T20 World Cup 2022 with the bat as he smashed three fifties in five outings. With the English side registering a thumping T20 World Cup victory in Australia, several English stars have also made notable gains in the rankings.

Opener Alex Hales has jumped 22 places and now ranks 12th in the list of T20I batters, while bowler Adil Rashid notched up five spots. He is now the No.3 T20I bowler in the World. Sam Curran has also scaled two spots in the bowling chart to now rank No.5 in the World.

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News