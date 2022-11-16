ICC Players rankings: Suryakumar Yadav maintains his place at peak, English batters make huge strides

Wednesday, November 16, 2022
     
Following a successful campaign with the bat, Suryakumar Yadav holds onto his top spot in the T20I batters rankings. Meanwhile, several English stars have made gains.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik New Delhi Published on: November 16, 2022 14:05 IST
Suryakumar still on peak
Image Source : INDIA TV Suryakumar still on peak

ICC Players rankings: India's star batter Suryakumar Yadav has maintained his top spot in the latest released ICC rankings for T20I batters. The middle-order batter had a brilliant T20 World Cup 2022 with the bat as he smashed three fifties in five outings. With the English side registering a thumping T20 World Cup victory in Australia, several English stars have also made notable gains in the rankings.

Opener Alex Hales has jumped 22 places and now ranks 12th in the list of T20I batters, while bowler Adil Rashid notched up five spots. He is now the No.3 T20I bowler in the World. Sam Curran has also scaled two spots in the bowling chart to now rank No.5 in the World.

More to follow...

