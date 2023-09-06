ICC ODI Rankings: Indian players make big strides after impressive outing against Nepal in Asia Cup 2023

Follow us on Image Source : AP Indian players against Nepal in Asia Cup 2023

Indian players received a big boost in the latest ICC ODI Rankings after their impressive performance against Nepal in the most recent Asia Cup 2023 match. India's star opener Shubman Gill surpassed Pakistan's in-form Imam-ul-Haq to clinch third players in the batters' chart while the young wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan jumped 12 places to record his career-best 24th position.

Gill, 23, scored an unbeaten fifty against Nepal in India's second match in the Asia Cup to guide India to a ten-wicket win. Gill remains India's highest-ranked batter in ODI standing with 750 ratings and overtook Imam-ul-Haq after his latest fifty. He has scored over 1500 runs in just 29 ODI matches and holds an impressive batting average of 63.08.

On the other hand, Imam-ul-Haq didn't get a chance to bat against India as rain washed out Pakistan's entire innings on September 2. He scored just five runs against Nepal in the Asia Cup 2023 opening game and now holds 732 ratings. His captain Babar Azam comfortably dominates ODI Batter's rankings with 882 ratings while South Africa's star batter Rassie van der Dussen occupies second position with 777 ratings.

For India, only Virat Kohli finds a place in the top 10 of the batters' chart apart from Gill while captain Rohit is placed 11th after his unbeaten fifty against Nepal. In bowling, Mohammed Siraj is placed in the no.8 position while spinner Kuldeep Yadav is at no.12 in the updated list. Hardik Pandya entered the top 10 of the all-rounder's chart after his stunning fifty against Pakistan and is the only Indian in the top 20 at the moment.

Australia's star pacers Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc occupy the first and second positions in the ICC bowlers' chart respectively while Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan tops the all-rounder's chart with 372 ratings.

