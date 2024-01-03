ICC awards 2023: Suryakumar Yadav and Yashasvi Jaiswal among first set of nominees announced

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Yashasvi Jaiswal and Suryakumar Yadav

International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday (January 3) announced the nominees for the Men's T20I, Women's T20I and Men's and Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023. After winning the award in the shortest format for 2022, Suryakumar Yadav has once again been nominated along side Mark Chapman, Alpesh Ramjani and Sikandar Raza. All the players are worthy contenders with Mark Chapman being the sixth highest run-getter in 2023 while Surya is at the third in the list. As for Alpesh of Uganda, he ended 2023 as the highest wicket-taker of the year.

In Women's cricket, Chamari Athapaththu played some memorable knocks helping Sri Lanka win away from home as well while Sophie Ecclestone, Hayley Mattheews and Ellyse Perry are the other contenders to win the T20I cricketer of the year award. In another set of nominees where ICC recognises the upcoming talent in the sport, the Men's and Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year award nominations have also been finalised.

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal who made his Test and T20I debut last year and already has a century each to show for his efforts has been nominated alongside Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madhushanka and Rachin Ravindra all of whom did extremely well at the ODI World Cup that was played in India.

Among Women, Marufa Akter of Bangladesh, Lauren Bell, the fast bowler from England, Darcey Carter of Scotland and Phoebe Litchfield of Australia have been nominated to win the Emerging Cricketer of the year award. The winner will be decided combined with selections ICC Voting Academy and the fans.

By January 5, ICC will announce the nominations for nine more categories that also include Test and ODI Cricketer of the Year and also the Cricketer of the Year award in Men's and Women's cricket. Notably, Women's cricket doesn't have Test cricketer of the year award with not many matches played in the format. The winners of all the categories will be announced later this month.

ICC Awards 2023 – the shortlists revealed to date

ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year: Mark Chapman (New Zealand), Alpesh Ramjani (Uganda), Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), Suryakumar Yadav (India)

ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year: Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Ellyse Perry (Australia)

ICC Emerging Men’s Cricketer of the Year: Gerald Coetzee (South Africa), Yashasvi Jaiswal (India), Dilshan Madushanka (Sri Lanka), Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand)

ICC Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year: Marufa Akter (Bangladesh), Lauren Bell (England), Darcey Carter (Scotland), Phoebe Litchfield (Australia)