'I would never go to India...' - Former cricketer not happy with Pakistan touring India for World Cup

India and Pakistan are set to face in the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka in September. The two arch-rivals will at least play two matches against each other and then are also scheduled to face in the ODI World Cup in October. Even though PCB Chairman Najam Sethi has remained non-committal about the team travelling to India for the mega event, it is highly unlikely that Pakistan will skip the event.

For the same reason, former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad is not happy and feels India should first tour Pakistan and then the Men in Green should return the favour. He pointed out that Pakistan had toured India in 2012 for a white-ball series and then again also played in the T20 World Cup in 2016. According to him, it is time for India now to reciprocate. However, BCCI refused to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup which will now take place partly in Sri Lanka.

"Pakistan has been to India in 2012 and even in 2016 now it is the turn of the Indians to come here. If I had to make a decision I would never go to India to play any match, even the World Cup. We are always ready to play them (India) but they never respond in the same manner. Pakistan cricket is bigger. we are still producing quality players. So I don't think even if we don't go to India it will make any difference to us," Miandad said.

Miandad is clearly not pleased with India not agreeing to travel for the Asia Cup and feels that Pakistan needs to take a strong stand now. "It was on the cards that they would again not send their team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup so it is time we also take a strong stand now," Miandad added.

