'I'm sure Ashwin's going to get me out again': England opener makes surprising comment ahead of India Tests

Follow us on Image Source : AP R Ashwin will be India's key man in the five-match Test series against England

The India-England Test series is set to kick off in less than a couple of weeks and the preparations from both the camps have begun. While the Indian players who are not involved in the T20 series against Afghanistan are playing the Ranji Trophy to keep themselves up to speed in red-ball cricket, the England players' camp in Abu Dhabi is in full swing as the series opener in Hyderabad on January 25 is getting closer and closer.

One of the features of this English line-up is the presence of all-format players, who are playing white-ball cricket as well as they are doing good in Tests as well and hence the 'Bazball' approach is working. Ben Duckett, who grabbed his opportunity with both hands in Pakistan and is now a permanent member of the side since then, is expecting to be challenged by the Indian spinners but admitted that he has played a lot in sub-continent conditions and hopes to do well in the upcoming assignment too.

Speaking on Sky Sports Cricket, Duckett said, "I've played a lot of cricket since then and maturity is a big one for me in those years. The biggest thing this time around is that whatever India throw at me, it's not going to be a shock. I've played on those kinds of pitches. I know full well what to expect when I get out there."

Duckett mentioned that he has matured a lot in the last few years but someone brilliant like Ashwin could dominate him yet again. "I wasn't the last left-hander to struggle out there in those conditions against Ashwin. He's so good everywhere.

"I'm sure he's going to get me out again, he's a world-class bowler. But I would back myself now on a good pitch or a flatter pitch to not feel like I have to play aggressive shots or sweep every ball. "If those pitches are spinning, and with the way this team have played over the last 18 months, I know what my strengths are and I'm certainly not going to die wondering," Duckett further added.

England's biggest challenge will be against the Indian spinners on the track which will turn big and how well they can keep their approach going if they lose early wickets in clumps.