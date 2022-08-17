I don't compare captains: Ganguly on Dhoni, Kohli & Sharma's captaincy

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sourav Ganguly during a press conference

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly termed Rohit Sharma a "laid-back captain" and added that he should be given some time to produce results.

Amid workload management, COVID, and injury concerns, Team India has seen as many as seven captains leading the team at various stages since the 35-year-old Rohit took over from Virat Kohli as full-time skipper across formats.

Ganguly was impressed by Rohit, who has won a record five Indian Premier League (IPL) titles for Mumbai Indians, and said he should be given a longer rope before being compared with the likes of MS Dhoni and Kohli.

"Rohit Sharma is obviously a bit laid back who takes things in a very calm and cautious way and not someone who's into your face all the time,"

Ganguly said,

"India has produced some great captains over the years. MS Dhoni handled the transition fantastically and continues to bring accolades not just for India but his franchise (Chennai Super Kings).

"Then came Virat Kohli who also has a fantastic record. He was a different sort of captain, he did things differently.

"Every individual is different but what matters is the result and how many wins and losses you have. I don't compare captains, everybody has their way of leadership.

"We give responsibility to someone, then we want him to do the things the way we want it, and I think that's not correct. When you back someone let him captain, give him a bit of time to give results, and then see what happens."

Asked to comment on FIFA's ban on Indian football, he said: "I don't deal with football so I won't be able to answer that question. But I think every sports body has a system, every sports body has its rules and regulations. We at BCCI also have rules and protocols."

(Inputs from PTI)

