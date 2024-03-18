'I can only control the controllable': Hardik Pandya on facing backlash over MI captaincy change

Follow us on Image Source : MI/X Hardik Pandya at Mumbai Indians pre-season training camp on March 17, 2024

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya and head coach Mark Boucher answered media questions during the team's pre-season press conference in Mumbai on Monday, March 18. Hardik was constantly bombarded with questions over captaincy change ahead of IPL 2024.

The star all-rounder returned to MI for the upcoming edition after spending two successful seasons with Gujarat Titans as captain where he won the IPL title in 2022. Hardik was awarded with a captaincy role upon his trade to Mumbai which came as a big shock for the franchise fans, sparking a backlash from Rohit Sharma's fanbase.

When asked about how he is dealing with a backlash over the captaincy change, Hardik said that he respects fans' opinions but added that he doesn't focus on something he can not control.

"To be honest, I respect the fans and everything but at the same time we focus on the sport and I focus on what is required, Hardik said in the the press conference. "I control the controllable, I don't focus on which I can't control and at the same point, we are grateful to the fans as a lot of love, fame and name come from them. They have every right to express and we respect their opinion I am very excited and going to focus on it more."

Hardik also revealed that the captaincy change will not be any different and added that Rohit Sharma will back him in the IPL 2024.

"It won’t be any different because he will always be there to help me out if I need his help. At the same time, his (Rohit) being the Indian captain helps me because this team has achieved all its glory under his belt. From now on, it will just be me carrying forward what he started. I know he will have his hand on my shoulder all through the season," Hardik added.