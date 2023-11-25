How many times a captain has been traded before a new IPL season?

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Rumours have been rife about probably the biggest trade in IPL history

36 hours before the trading window and the deadline for the retentions ahead of the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), rumours are abuzz about probably the biggest trade in the league's history. IPL-winning captain and two-time finalist in the last two years, Gujarat Titans' Hardik Pandya is set to leave the franchise and return to Mumbai Indians in one of the most shocking trades, if it is pulled off, which is likely as several reports suggest.

Titans, ahead of the mega-auction chose Hardik Pandya as their first player in the draft two years and the star all-rounder became the face of the new franchise alongside Rashid Khan. After leading the Titans to the title in their very first year, Hardik was promoted to the role of Indian captaincy in the T20 format. He followed it up with another successful season where the Ahmedabad-based franchise qualified for the final but fell short at the last hurdle.

However, reports suggest, that Hardik has been in talks with his previous franchise Mumbai Indians since the end of IPL 2023. While MI may be looking at a succession plan after Rohit Sharma, it might be a big blow to the Titans whose balance revolved around Hardik and his three-dimensionality.

A skipper moving to another franchise in a trade? Yes, it might be rare, but it won't be the first time it will happen in the IPL as it has occurred twice. Ahead of the 2020 edition of the IPL, Delhi Capitals got R Ashwin from Punjab Kings, who led them in 2019 and Ajinkya Rahane from Rajasthan Royals in trades. 2020 was the Capitals' best year, their only final-qualifying year and even though Rahane's IPL career got a boost only this year with the Chennai Super Kings, despite the low strike rate in the last few years before 2023, he has been one of the most consistent batters in the league and Ashwin is Ashwin.

Delhi got them both and apart from a perfectly balanced line-up, they both had a huge role in their first-ever finalist-becoming season. Can Mumbai end the three-year drought with this improbable trade?

