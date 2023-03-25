Here's how your favourite team performed in previous season of IPL

Follow us on Image Source : IPL MI skipper Rohit Sharma with CSK skipper MS Dhoni

IPL 2023 is scheduled to begin on March 31 with the first match scheduled to be played between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Ahead of the new season, let's take a look at the last year's performance of all the teams.

Teams that made it to the playoffs:

All the matches of the league stage of IPL 2022 were played in Maharashtra and two new teams were added. These two teams were Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants. The performance of both these teams was excellent in their very first season and both teams qualified for the playoffs. The team Gujarat Titans won 10 of their 14 matches played in the league stage and finished first with 20 points. On the other hand, Team Lucknow won 9 out of their 14 matches and were in third place with 18 points. Rajasthan Royals claimed second place after winning 9 out of his 14 matches and having a better net run rate than that of Lucknow. Royal Challengers Bangalore were in fourth place. They won 8 out of 14 matches.

These teams disappointed

In IPL 2022, six teams were eliminated from the league stage. The Delhi Capitals team were at number 5 on the points table with 14 points. The Punjab Kings team were in sixth place with 14 points. At number 7 was the Team Kolkata Knight Riders with 12 points. At the same time, the Sunrisers Hyderabad team were at number 8 with 12 points. The last two places were held by the teams of Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians respectively. Compared to all the teams, the performance of these two teams was underwhelming. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, two of the most successful teams in the IPL, were much talked about last year.

Road to final

Qualifier 1 was played between the first and second-placed teams on the points table. In this match, Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals to make their place in the final. After this, the eliminator match was played between the third and fourth-placed teams on the points table. In this match, RCB beat LSG and made it to Qualifier 2. In Qualifier 2, the match was played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals. This match was won by the team of Rajasthan Royals. The final match was played between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans. Hardik Pandya's team won this match and won the trophy.

Also Read:

IPL 2023: Sunil Gavaskar lavishes praise for MS Dhoni's captaincy

Latest Cricket News