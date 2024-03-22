Gujarat Titans announce replacement for Robin Minz, Rajasthan Royals name Adam Zampa's replacement

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan's head coach Kumar Sangakkara having a word with Adam Zampa.

Gujarat Titans have roped in Karnataka's wicketkeeper-batter BR Sharath as the replacement for Robin Minz who met with a bike accident recently. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals have named Mumbai's right-arm off-break bowler Tanush Kotian as the replacement for Adam Zampa who has pulled out of the season due to personal reasons.

Notably, Robin suffered minor injuries after his bike collided with another bike and was admitted to a hospital in Ranchi. The news agency PTI reached out to Robin's father, Francis, to get an update on him and he mentioned that there was nothing serious about the incident.

"Yes. He is fine. It is just minor bruises and nothing serious. He is recovering well,” Francis, who is working as a security guard at the Ranchi airport, told PTI

However, Titans' bowling coach Ashish Nehra had hinted earlier that Robin was unlikely to feature in the cash-rich league this year.

"Robin Minz is unlikely to play IPL this year, but still he has not been ruled out 100 per cent. He is under observation. Another two weeks, we will see how it goes, or maybe quicker," Nehra had informed.

The injury to Minz may hurt the 2022 IPL winners who have already lost the services of their star pacer Mohammed Shami. Shami underwent a successful heel surgery on February 26 to repair his Achilles tendon and has been ruled out for the entire season.

Titans have acquired the services of Sharath for INR 20 lakh. Sharath, 27, has played only 28 T20 games and aggregated 328 runs at a strike rate of 118.84 with a solitary fifty.

On the other hand, Kotian who has replaced Zampa at Rajasthan Royals is also short on T20 experience. Kotian has played 23 T20s in his playing career and claimed 24 scalps at an economy rate of 6.07.