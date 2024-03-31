GT vs SRH: Impressive all-round display help Gujarat Titans cool off Sunrisers' storm with dominant home win

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Mohit Sharma and Shubman Gill vs SRH in the IPL game on March 31, 2024

Gujarat Titans recorded an easy seven-wicket win against Sunrisers Hyderabad to register their second win of the IPL 2024 on Sunday. An impressive bowling spell from Mohit Sharma and a brilliant 45-run knock from Sai Sudharsan helped Gujarat chase down a 163-run target with 5 balls remaining at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

After a huge loss against Chennai Super Kings in their last game, Shubman Gill's Titans were impressive with both bat and ball throughout the game. Sunrisers Hyderabad, who recorded 204 and 277 in their first two games this season, struggled to find momentum despite a strong start.

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bat first with no change in their playing eleven that posted 277 against Mumbai Indians in the last game. Gujarat Titans replaced Sai Kishore while Noor Ahmad came in the place of pacer Spencer Johnson.

With two wins in three games, Gujarat Titans jumped to fourth place in the points table while Hyderabad slipped down to sixth.

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma (substituted by Sai Sudharsan), Darshan Nalkande.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal (substituted by Washington Sundar), Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat.

More to follow...