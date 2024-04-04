GT vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Score: Punjab Kings aim to get back to winning ways against homeboy Gill's Titans

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2024 Live Score

GT vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Score: Punjab Kings aim to get back to winning ways against homeboy Shubman Gill's Titans

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Live Updates: Gujarat Titans swatted aside the Sunrisers Hyderabad without caring much about the reputations after the Orange Army was coming off a 277-run game, winning rather comfortably at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Titans have won both the games at the venue and have a pretty solid record coming into the game against the Punjab Kings have their own issues to sort out. The Kings have the players and the team for the playoffs, but somehow like several seasons in the past, they haven't been able to deliver and the loss against the Lucknow Super Giants pretty much summed up how they have performed in the last few years. Can they turn it around? It's just three games so far and still a long way to go but the Kings have the team to make the playoffs. Follow all the live updates of the GT vs PBKS match-

