GT vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Score: Punjab Kings aim to get back to winning ways against homeboy Gill's Titans

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2024 Live: Gujarat Titans will hope to make it three in three at home in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium as they take on Punjab Kings on Thursday, April 4. The Kings will be hurting after the loss against Lucknow and will be keen to get the two points.
GT vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Score: Punjab Kings aim to get back to winning ways against homeboy Shubman Gill's Titans
Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Live Updates: Gujarat Titans swatted aside the Sunrisers Hyderabad without caring much about the reputations after the Orange Army was coming off a 277-run game, winning rather comfortably at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Titans have won both the games at the venue and have a pretty solid record coming into the game against the Punjab Kings have their own issues to sort out. The Kings have the players and the team for the playoffs, but somehow like several seasons in the past, they haven't been able to deliver and the loss against the Lucknow Super Giants pretty much summed up how they have performed in the last few years. Can they turn it around? It's just three games so far and still a long way to go but the Kings have the team to make the playoffs. Follow all the live updates of the GT vs PBKS match-
Apr 04, 20246:30 PM (IST)Posted by Anshul Gupta
Gujarat Titans look to continue the winning momentum at home
The last year's finalists and the 2022 champions Gujarat Titans despite being with a depleted squad, have found players who have put their hand up in certain situations to win two out of two at home in Ahmedabad and that will be their objective yet again on April 54 against the Punjab Kings. Welcome to our live coverage of the Match No. 17 of IPL 2024.