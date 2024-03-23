GT vs MI IPL 2024 pitch report: How will surface at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad play?

Follow us on Image Source : GUJARAT TITANS/X Shubman Gill at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will open their Indian Premier League 2024 campaign in the crucial fifth match at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, March 24.

Hardik Pandya will be under scanner for his switch to Mumbai Indians after two impressive seasons with the Titans. The star all-rounder is also leading the five-time champions ahead of veteran Rohit Sharma. Mumbai are facing injury problems in bowling departments again but their batting attack puts them in a strong position going into the 2024 edition.

Shubman Gill takes the captaincy armband for Gujarat as the 2022 winners look for a strong start to their campaign this year. Kane Williamson is available to offer his experience as leader with Mohammed Shami ruled out due to injury.

Gujarat Titans recorded a dominant 62-run win over Mumbai in their latest encounter in 2023 with Gill smashing 129 runs off just 60 balls to help his team score 233 runs. Gujarat and Mumbai share a head-to-head record in four IPL encounters between the two giants.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Pitch Report

Cricket actions return to Narendra Modi Stadium after some gap and the curator has set a fresh pitch for the first match at this venue. The pitch offers a balanced surface for both batters and bowlers in white-ball cricket. Spinner are likely to get some help in the first innings but fans can expect a high-scoring clash with both teams having big hitters in their ranks.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad T20 numbers

Total T20IMatches: 10

Matches won batting first: 6

Matches won bowling first: 4

Average first innings score: 160

Average second innings score: 137

Highest total scored: 234/4 by India vs New Zealand

Highest score chased: 166/3 by India vs England

Lowest total recorded: 66/10 by New Zealand vs India

Lowest total defended: 107/7 by West Indies women vs India women

GT vs MI probable playing XIs:

Gujarat Titans predicted playing XI: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson, Sai Sudharshan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Spencer Johnson.

Mumbai Indians predicted playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara, Kwena Maphaka.