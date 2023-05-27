GT vs MI: Gujarat Titans beat Mumbai Indians, advance to final clash of IPL 2023 against Chennai Super Kings

Follow us on Image Source : PTI GT batters in action

Gujarat Titans beat Mumbai Indians in the qualifier 2 and stormed into the final match of IPL 2023. GT registered an easy win by 62 runs on Friday. They will now face Chennai Super Kings in the summit clash on May 28, Sunday. In the game, MI won the toss and opted to bowl. Coming to bat first, GT registered a massive score of 233/3. Coming to chase, Mumbai were bundled out for 171 runs in 18.2 overs.

While on the one hand, Shubman Gill was favoured by luck as his catch was dropped when he was on 30 runs and he went on to register a brilliant total of 129 runs off just 60 balls. Luck was not so good for their rivals, Mumbai Indians as Ishan Kishan got injured and he could not even get down to bat. MI skipper Rohit Sharma was also injured on the field. However, he came to open the innings but could not put many runs on the board. Nehal Wadhera who came to open the innings with him also got dismissed early. After this, Cameron Green was seen in good rhythm but he too got injured and retired hurt. Tilak Varma played a brilliant innings but could be dismissed too. Green came after that but could not do much for the team. In the end, there were hopes that Suryakumar might chase the target, he too got out after scoring 61 runs. Mohit Sharma also contributed significantly for Gujarat in this victory as he took 5 wickets by conceding just 10 runs.

This is the second season for Gujarat Titans and the team has reached the final clash for the second time in a row. Last season, the team won the title by defeating Rajasthan Royals in the final. It has also become the first team to play in the final of its first two seasons.

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami

