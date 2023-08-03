'Going to be fascinating': Former England captain excited to see if Bazball works against Ashwin and Jadeja

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Reat test of England's bazball could be against India against spinners

England played an extremely attacking brand of cricket in the recently concluded Ashes series against Australia. The Ben Stokes-led side levelled the series after being 0-2 down at one stage. Even though Australia retained the urn, many reckoned that England were the better team in the five-match series and would've won too if rain had not played spoilsport on the last two days of Manchester Test.

England's next assignment in the longest format is India tour and former England captain Nasser Hussain feels that will be the real challenge for Bazball will be in the Asian nation against the spinners like Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. He also termed beating India in India as the sternest challenge in red-ball cricket. "It's (India) the next test for Bazball. They said Bazball will work against one side, then they moved on to the next side.

"Then they moved on to New Zealand, Australia, Pakistan. The next challenge is India and everyone knows India in India is one of the sternest challenges in Test match cricket. It's Bazball against spin. Bazball against Ravi Ashwin, Jadeja and Axar Patel and that is going to be fascinating," Hussain said on the ICC Review.

England will not have the services of Stuart Broad who announced retirement after the Ashes and all-rounder Moeen Ali who has categorically denied playing in India confirming his Test retirement again. However, Hussain feels England have the depth in their bowling options. "(Spinner) Jack Leach will (hopefully) be back and Rehan Ahmed is a very good second spinner, as we saw in Pakistan.

"(Pacer) Josh Tongue has bowled really well. (Pacer) Ollie Robinson is a very skilful bowler. Unfortunately, someone like Olly Stone is injured and obviously Jofra Archer is injured. You need that extra pace as well in India. They've got that lad (Gus) Atkinson at Surrey, who has a lot of good things being said about him. So England have options," Hussain further added.

