Thursday, August 03, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. 'Going to be fascinating': Former England captain excited to see if Bazball works against Ashwin and Jadeja

'Going to be fascinating': Former England captain excited to see if Bazball works against Ashwin and Jadeja

England played some excellent cricket in the Ashes levelling the series after being 0-2 down post two Tests of five-match series. But many feel their real test will be in India next year in January against top spinners on rank turners.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Published on: August 03, 2023 15:35 IST
IND vs ENG, Brendon McCullum, Ben Stokes
Image Source : GETTY Reat test of England's bazball could be against India against spinners

England played an extremely attacking brand of cricket in the recently concluded Ashes series against Australia. The Ben Stokes-led side levelled the series after being 0-2 down at one stage. Even though Australia retained the urn, many reckoned that England were the better team in the five-match series and would've won too if rain had not played spoilsport on the last two days of Manchester Test.

England's next assignment in the longest format is India tour and former England captain Nasser Hussain feels that will be the real challenge for Bazball will be in the Asian nation against the spinners like Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. He also termed beating India in India as the sternest challenge in red-ball cricket. "It's (India) the next test for Bazball. They said Bazball will work against one side, then they moved on to the next side.

"Then they moved on to New Zealand, Australia, Pakistan. The next challenge is India and everyone knows India in India is one of the sternest challenges in Test match cricket. It's Bazball against spin. Bazball against Ravi Ashwin, Jadeja and Axar Patel and that is going to be fascinating," Hussain said on the ICC Review.

England will not have the services of Stuart Broad who announced retirement after the Ashes and all-rounder Moeen Ali who has categorically denied playing in India confirming his Test retirement again. However, Hussain feels England have the depth in their bowling options. "(Spinner) Jack Leach will (hopefully) be back and Rehan Ahmed is a very good second spinner, as we saw in Pakistan.

Related Stories
Sanju Samson returns, 7 players dropped: Complete list of changes in India's T20 squad for WI series

Sanju Samson returns, 7 players dropped: Complete list of changes in India's T20 squad for WI series

WI vs IND: West Indies vs India, 1st T20I - Brain Lara Stadium pitch report, weather, playing XI cha

WI vs IND: West Indies vs India, 1st T20I - Brain Lara Stadium pitch report, weather, playing XI cha

India at 200 in T20Is: Know all stats and numbers

India at 200 in T20Is: Know all stats and numbers

"(Pacer) Josh Tongue has bowled really well. (Pacer) Ollie Robinson is a very skilful bowler. Unfortunately, someone like Olly Stone is injured and obviously Jofra Archer is injured. You need that extra pace as well in India. They've got that lad (Gus) Atkinson at Surrey, who has a lot of good things being said about him. So England have options," Hussain further added.

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News