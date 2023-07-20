Gill, Ishan Kishan to retain their places, no Siraj among 2 changes? India's predicted XI for 2nd Test vs WI

Follow us on Image Source : AP Team India will take on West Indies in the second Test in Trinidad starting July 20

Team India will take on the West Indies in the second and final Test of the series in Trinidad starting Thursday, July 20 at the Port of Spain. The second game marks the 100th Test match between India and West Indies and with it being a landmark game, the home side would like to come up with a better performance, if not a win, as compared to the opening game where they were beaten comprehensively by Rohit Sharma and Co. inside three days. The visitors had a near-perfect game and would hope to replicate their Dominica heroics in the landmark game.

A slightly different-looking line-up that the Indian team went in with paid off as the debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal made all the chances count to score a brilliant 171. Skipper Rohit Sharma had a good game and the new opening duo will hope to continue in the same vein in the second game as well. The spotlight will be on Shubman Gill for more reasons than one. Outside Asia, Gill hasn't had a great run, having scored just 94 runs in 7 innings and batting at a new position, it may take some time for the 23-year-old to get used to it.

However, it seems the team is ready to give Gill a longer rope at his preferred position. Former captain Virat Kohli looked in good nick and was determined to play long in the first Test while the vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, who has been reinstated in the role will hope to get a big score after getting out cheaply. Skipper Rohit's pre-match presser suggests that Ishan Kishan will retain his spot after opening his account on the 20th ball of his innings on debut. Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin will form the two strong all-round forces with both ball and bat. While most of the team is set to remain the same, the pace attack could see a couple of changes or maybe just one.

With a lot of white-ball cricket, especially the ODIs approaching rather quickly in a World Cup year, the team management might rest Mohammed Siraj, since he has been exceptional in the 50-over format this year. Hence, the team might not take chances and it may open a chance for Mukesh Kumar, who has been picked in all three squads for India.

Jaydev Unadkat went wicketless in the two innings of the first Test match but since the threat against the West Indies is not much, the left-arm pacer could get another game. The rest of the line-up is likely to remain the same.

India's probable XI for 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur/Navdeep Saini, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj

