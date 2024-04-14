From captain to bus driver: Fans react as Rohit Sharma takes up new role for Mumbai Indians | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rohit Sharma.

There is a humourous side to Rohit Sharma that often brings a smile to the faces of cricket fans around the world and 'The Hitman' showcased something similar when he took the driver's seat of the Mumbai Indians' team bus.

In a viral video, Rohit can be seen acting as the driver of the Mumbai Indians' (MI) team bus and entertaining the fans who had gathered around it to get a glimpse of their favourite stars.

Rohit's gesture amused the fans and got them laughing. Some of the fans who had assembled around the team bus took their phones out to capture the rib-tickling moment and the video is now doing rounds across several social media platforms.

Meanwhile, Mumbai have suddenly picked up the winning momentum and have won two games on the trot. They are seventh on the points table with two wins in five games. Their net run rate (NRR) (-0.073) needs to improve as well.

The five-time champions will be taking on the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the El Classico on Sunday (April 14) at the Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai Indians have history on their side as they have won 20 games against Chennai whereas CSK have won only 16 matches.

Chennai Super Kings are coming into this contest on the back of an impressive seven-wicket over Kolkata Knight Riders. Hence, the clash between both sides promises to be an exciting one.

Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 squad

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee, Akash Madhwal, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Harvik Desai, Piyush Chawla, Kwena Maphaka, Shams Mulani, Luke Wood, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Nuwan Thushara, Anshul Kamboj