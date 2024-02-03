For first time in 110 years, Jasprit Bumrah sets major milestone with 150 Test wickets

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jasprit Bumrah celebrating his six-wicket haul on Day 2 at the Vizag Test on February 3, 2024

Jasprit Bumrah produced his best bowling figures in Tests in India with six wickets against England on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test match on Saturday. Bumrah's six for 45 also took his wickets tally in Tests to 152 as he became the fastest Indian pacer to achieve this huge milestone.

The 30-year-old pacer now has taken 152 wickets in just 34 Test matches at an amazing bowling average of 20.28 with the help of 10 five-wicket hauls. Bumrah also set another historic milestone after reaching the 150-wicket mark at the Vizag Test. He now holds the best bowling average in Test cricket with a minimum of 150 wickets in the last 110 years.

Bumrah surpassed the legendary West Indies pace trio of Malcolm Marshal, Joel Garner and Curtly Ambrose in the list of players with the best bowling average. In a 150-wicket club, Bumrah has now the second-best bowling average in Test cricket history and the best in the last 110 years.

England's legendary pacer Sydney Barnes, who played 27 Test matches from 1901 to 1914, holds the record for best bowling average of 16.43. Only six players have a bowling average below 21 with 150 Test wickets.

Best bowling average in Tests after 150 wickets

Sydney Barnes (England) - 16.43 Jasprit Bumrah (India) - 20.28 Alan Davidson (Australia) - 20.53 Malcolm Marshal (West Indies) - 20.94 Joel Garner (West Indies) - 20.97 Curtly Ambrose (West Indies) - 20.99

Meanwhile, Bumrah's six wickets and three-for from spinner Kuldeep Yadav ended England's first innings on 253. Opener Zak Crawley top-scored with 76 off just 78 and captain Ben Stokes added quick 47 runs. India avoided losing wickets in their second innings and scored 28 in five overs to extend the lead to 171 runs at the end of Day 2's play at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.