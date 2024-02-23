Five needed on final ball, Sajeevan Sajana tonks huge six to help Mumbai Indians win WPL 2024 opener | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Sajeevan Sajana.

Mumbai Indians have clinched an absolute thriller in the WPL 2024 opener against Delhi Capitals. The defending champions defeated the 2023 runners-up on the final ball while chasing 172 in the inaugural match of the 2024 season by 4 wickets. Sajeevan Sajana held her nerves rock solid to take the team over the line in an edge-of-the-seat thriller.

Five runs were needed off the final ball, and Alice Capsey almost closed things after getting Harmanpreet Kaur on 19.5, forcing a new batter Sajana to do the daunting task of clearing the ropes for a win. Capsey erred in her length a little bit as she went a bit fuller on the middle stump, Sajana charged down the track, cleared her front leg and tonked the ball into long-on stands to send her team in euphoria.

She was pumped, and Capsey was in disbelief. Harmanpreet was pumped too and rightly so because Mumbai have kept their winning streak while chasing intact. Before this game, they won five out of five matches batting second in WPL 2023. With this win, the defending champions took the feat to six out of six wins while chasing.

Mumbai Indians were always in the hunt despite losing Hayley Matthews on the second ball of the chase with Marizanne Kapp getting her wicket caught behind. Yastika Bhatia held one end up and while Nat Sciver-Brunt fell just after the powerplay, captain Harmanpreet stabilised the things along with Yastika. The tow notched a 56-run stand before the wicket-keeper batter fell to a slog at deep mid-wicket. Amelia Kerr walked in and was good with her knock of 24 off 18 but she was bowled by Shikha Pandey in the 18th over.

MI needed 12 off the final over and lost Pooja Vastrakar on the first ball. Amanjot Kaur came in, got a couple and then handed the strike to Harmanpreet. With nine needed off the final three, the skipper got a four before falling on the second last ball, making it five needed off the final ball. That is where Sajana smoked a six.