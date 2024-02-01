Fit again Prithvi Shaw set to make comeback, included in Mumbai squad for next Ranji Trophy clash

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw has completely recovered from his knee ligament injury. He is set to make his comeback to competitive cricket and will feature in Mumbai's next Ranji Trophy clash. The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) included him in their squad for the match against Bengal starting from February 2 (Friday).

The decision was made after the National Cricket Academy (NCA) declared Shaw fit to return to competitive cricket after more than five months. For the unversed, the 24-year-old had sustained the injury during the Royal London One-Day Cup in England when he had smashed the highest score of 244 in the history of the tournament while playing for Northamptonshire.

Interestingly, earlier NCA had informed the MCA that it wanted to test Shaw in terms of high workload before allowing him to return to the field. "Prithvi Shaw is progressing well in his batting and fielding drills. He will undergo higher volumes of acceleration, change of direction, and agility drills over the next 3 weeks to develop the required robustness for his injured knee ligament before making a return to sports," NCA had told MCA according to a report in Cricbuzz.

But soon, they granted him clearance and consequently, Shaw was added to Mumbai's squad for the crucial Bengal clash that will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Mumbai have so far won three out of four matches and are on top of the Elite Group B points table in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

Mumbai Squad: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Shivam Dube, Prithvi Shaw, Jay Bista, Bhupen Lalwani, Amogh Bhatkal. Suved Parkar, Prasad Pawar (WK), Hardik Tamore (WK), Suryansh Shedge, Tanush Kotian, Atharva Ankolekar, Aditya Dhumal, Mohit Awasthi, Dhaval Kulkarni, Roystan Dias and Sylvester Dsouza.