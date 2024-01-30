Faf du Plessis smashes 20-ball fifty to send reminder to South African selectors for T20 World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : X Faf du Plessis.

Joburg Super Kings captain Faf du Plessis returned to form in some fashion as he smashed a 20-ball half-century in his team's clash against MI Cape Town at Newlands. The veteran Proteas batter, along with England's Leus du Plooy, destroyed the MICT bowling attack to chase down the 98-run target in a rain-truncated match in just 5.4 overs. The knock is yet another reminder by the former South African skipper ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Coming into the game, du Plessis had some forgettable outings, barring his most recent one against Pretoria Capitals where he made 25* off 12 balls. Before that game, du Plessis' scores read 17, 9, 10, 7, and 6 in the ongoing SA20. His team was also finding it hard to win games and had just one win in the previous seven matches including two no-results. But his return to form with the bat has helped his team stay alive in the race to the knockouts.

The Super Kings were given a revised target of 98 in 8 overs in a match that was cut short due to the weather gods. The MICT made 80 from 8 overs. Kieron Pollard top-scored for the hosts with his 33-run knock of 10 balls. The Super Kings began the chase in style as du Plooy smacked Nuwan Thushara for back-to-back sixes off the first two balls. Du Plessis fed off from it and hit Kagiso Rabada for a six and a four in the next over before taking him down for 20 runs in the fourth over. By the time the 6th overloaded, the visitors needed only nine runs and they crossed the line with Pollard delivering a wide outside off.

The Super Kings also collected a bonus point for their win. They now have 13 points from 8 matches and are on fourth spot in the team standings.

"What happened the other day in Pretoria, the weather was settling down, we had time though and at one stage we felt it was slipping away, grateful we got a game in. [on the bowlers] Brilliantly, we saw that there was extra bounce, sometimes it was shooting through nicely, if you hit that good length there was enough in it for the bowlers. When there is rain, you are a bit challenged, and limited with the options. The first over of the innings set the tone for us, takes a brave man to hit that first ball for six, the intent was key," du Plessis said after the match.