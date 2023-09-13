Wednesday, September 13, 2023
     
  5. England vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: From Pitch report to records, all you need to know about Kennington Oval

The series is locked at 1-1 currently with New Zealand and England both winning a match each. The visitors had won the series opener but then England recovered from being 55/5 in the second ODI to register a thumping win.

Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Published on: September 13, 2023
ENG vs NZ, Ben Stokes, Pitch Report
Image Source : GETTY England vs New Zealand

As expected, the ongoing ODI series between England and New Zealand is being closely contested. The third ODI is set to be played today (September 13) with the series locked at 1-1 and with the two teams scheduled to lock horns in the opening match of the World Cup in three weeks (on October 5), there is a battle going on to have psychological advantage over each other. England are busy trying different combinations ahead of the World Cup and the way they recovered from 55/5 to win the second ODI is the testament of their batting depth as well.

Meanwhile, New Zealand are also doing well in the lead up to the World Cup and the team is looking settled. If Kane Williamson, their skipper, regains fitness on time, the Kiwis will certainly become one of the teams to beat in the mega event. For now though their focus will be to win the ongoing ODI series. With Trent Boult returning to the set up, the bowling attack is looking lethal as well. The left-arm seamer was exceptional in the last game (his 100th ODI) picking up wickets with the new ball.

ENG vs NZ 3rd ODI Pitch Report

The pitches in England tend to be flat nowadays and expect this to be yet another run-fest. With the summer in the country at its peak, spinners may also find some turn in this match. However, the team winning the toss should look to bowl first looking at the record at the venue.

Kennington Oval, London Numbers Game

Total ODI Matches - 76

Matches won batting first - 30

Matches won bowling first - 42

Average first innings score - 246

Average second innings score - 216

Highest total - 398/5 (50 overs) by NZ vs ENG

Lowest total - 103/10 (41 overs) by ENG vs SA

Highest score chased - 322/3 (48.4 overs) by SL vs IND

Lowest score defended - 241/10 (49.4 overs) by PAK vs ENG

Squads

England Squad: Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, David Willey, Gus Atkinson, Reece Topley, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Brydon Carse, Jason Roy

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson, Henry Nicholls, Ben Lister

