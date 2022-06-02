England's Jack Leach withdrawn from 1st test vs NZ following head injury; Parkinson named replacement

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @ENGLANDCRICKET Jack Leach

England's Jack Leach has been ruled out of the first test against New Zealand following a head injury. Leg-spinner Matt Parkinson has been named his replacement. Leach got injured while trying to stop a boundary in the 6th over of the match. He ran from the backward point, gave the ball a chase, but landed badly on his head. Leach was visibly in pain, and the physio was quick to attend him.

Earlier, England Cricket took to Twitter to share the news.

Jack Leach has symptoms of concussion following his head injury whilst fielding. As per concussion guidelines, he has been withdrawn from this Test. We will confirm a concussion replacement in due course.

England are all over New Zealand in the ongoing first Test of the 3-match series. The only thing that has gone NZ's way since morning is the toss, which they won and opted to bat.

It all started with James Anderson getting Will Young out in the third over of the match. Anderson being Anderson, pitched the ball up, made it swing away, drew the batsman forward, who poked at it and gave a low catch to Bairstow who was stationed at slips.

The highlight of the wicket was the way Bairstow reacted in a matter of seconds, got down, and completed a wonderful, rather freakish low catch.

As far as the match is concerned, New Zealand has lost out 4 wickets. Anderson has scalped two wickets, Broad was also back in action with a wicket.

But the big story is how Matthew Potts, in his debut over sent back the NZ skipper, Kane Williamson, and then later got Daryl Mitchell out.

Potts came into the attack on the 10th over of the match against New Zealand, pitched the ball up to Kane Williamson, prized out the edge, and sent the NZ skipper packing. This is exactly what dreams are made of.

Who is Matthew Potts? Everything you need to know about the debutant

For any other player making his debut, a good paragraph about who he is and all that would have been appropriate. But in this case, Ben Stokes did that for us.

"This kid is ready," said Ben Stokes, who plays alongside Potts at county side Durham.

He turned up on Day 4 with a bit of a stiff side, and some in his situation, with test selection coming round the corner and bowling as well as he has, could have just sat down and said - No, I'm going to look after myself. But he didn't. He ran in and won the game for Durham. That's the attitude that sets you up for the next level.

That's it. These words are enough for us to understand who Potts is as a player. Coming through the Durham ranks, Potts has climbed the ladder one rung at a time.

He played for the U-19 England team and made his first-class debut against Kent. The 23-year old is a medium pace bowler and a more than capable batter down the order.

In 24 FC matches, Matthew has taken 77 wickets at an economy of 2.91 at a strike rate of 55.3. He has four 5-wicket hauls to his name. It is worth noting that Potts is no Jofra Archer in terms of pace.

He bowls in the early 130s but is known to derive good bounce from length balls - something which can be fatal in Test cricket.

As far as his batting is concerned, he has accumulated 447 runs in 24 matches at an average of 17.19, with two fifties to his name. His highest score is 81.