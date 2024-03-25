England drop to bottom of WTC points table after Sri Lanka's impressive win over Bangladesh

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ben Stokes.

England have slipped to the bottom of the World Test Championship (WTC) points table after Sri Lanka's 328-run win over Bangladesh in the first Test of the two-match series at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Monday, March 25.

Sri Lanka were occupying the bottom spot on the WTC points table before they routed Bangladesh in Sylhet. The win has propelled the Lankan Lions to the sixth spot while it has pushed the Three Lions to the bottom of the ladder.

World Test Championship Points Table

Rank Teams Matches Wins Losses Draw Points PCT 1. India 9 6 2 1 74 68.51 2. Australia 12 8 3 1 90 62.50 3. New Zealand 6 3 3 0 36 50.00 4. Pakistan 5 2 3 0 22 36.66 5. West Indies 4 1 2 1 16 33.33 6. Sri Lanka 3 1 2 0 12 33.33 7. Bangladesh 3 1 2 0 12 33.33 8. South Africa 4 1 3 0 12 25.00 9. England 10 3 6 1 21 17.50

Notably, Sri Lanka's win over Bangladesh has marked the beginning of a new era in Sri Lanka's Test cricket history. The game was Dhananjaya de Silva's first Test as captain and he led the side by example.

Dhananjaya scored centuries (102 and 108 runs) in both innings of the Test match and joined Virat Kohli and Greg Chappell in the esteemed list of players to score centuries in both innings of a Test match on captaincy debut. He was well supported by Kamindu Mendis who also struck hundreds in both innings of the Test to help the team rout Bangladesh.

"Individually very happy for me, the way I performed for the team and get a win outside Sri Lanka. The wicket had something for the fast bowlers and me and Kamindu were talking about playing late and restricting some shots, Kamindu batted really well in his comeback Test match. That’s what I wanted from the No. 7. In second innings, there was not much help like the first innings but our bowlers kept hitting the right areas and it paid off. No idea about it, we have to go and see the conditions, we have to prepare for that," said de Silva during the post-match presentation.