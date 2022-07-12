ENG vs IND, 1st ODI: Bumrah's six-wicket haul powers India to 10-wicket win over England

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Bumrah ultimately finished with the figures of 6/19.

Highlights Bumrah ultimately finished with the figures of 6/19.

Buttler was the highest scorer for England, notching up 30 off 32 deliveries.

Chasing 111, Rohit and Dhawan started cautiously.

Powered by Jasprit Bumrah's memorable performance, the men in blue made short work of Buttler-led England by defeating them by ten wickets in the first ODI to win the early bragging rights in the three-match ODI series.

India won the toss and Rohit Sharma opted to bowl first. On a pitch that had a tinge of green, Jasprit Bumrah bowled devastatingly well to break the back of England's batting lineup by dismissing Roy, Root, Bairstow, and Livingstone.

No England batter except Jos Buttler showed any signs of resistance. But the skipper too was cleaned up by Mohammed Shami, who took two more wickets to help India bowl England out for just 110.

Buttler was the highest scorer for England, notching up 30 off 32 deliveries. Bumrah ultimately finished with the figures of 6/19, and Shami proved to be an able partner, finishing with 3/31 after ten overs.

Chasing 111, Rohit and Dhawan started cautiously before the skipper stepped on the gas and started playing his shots. It was after a long time that Rohit successfully played numerous pull shots.

Dhawan, on the other hand, played anchor and took his time. He was playing an international game after a long time, looked rusty, but hung in there to help take his side over the line. Rohit finished with 76 off 58 deliveries and Dhawan played a perfect second-fiddle, scoring 31 off 54 deliveries to take India home.

Bumrah, obviously, was the man of the match and broke numerous records. Here is the list of records Bumrah shattered and created following a performance of a lifetime.

Best Bowling Performance for India in ODIs

6/4 - Stuart Binny v Ban Mirpur 2014

6/12 - Anil Kumble v WI Kolkata 1993

6/19 - Jasprit Bumrah v Eng The Oval 2022

Best Bowling Performances in England - ODIs

Waqar Younis - 7/36 vs ENG in 2001

Winston David - 7/51 vs AUS in 1983

Gary Gilmour - 6/14 vs ENG in 1975

Jasprit Bumrah - 6/19 vs ENG in 2022)

Kuldeep Yadav - 6/25 vs ENG in 2018)

Milestones

Bumrah became the first Indian bowler to take a fifer at Oval, London.

The third pacer after Srinath and Bhuvneshwar to pick up four wickets in the first ten overs.

Best bowling average for India in ODIs (Minimum 100 wickets)

India will next face England on July 14 at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

Teams:

England Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna