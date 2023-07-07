Stuart Broad closes in on World record with his 17th dismissal of David Warner; Aussie batter gives wry smile

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Stuart Broad dismissing David Warner

Stuart Broad continued his mind-blowing run against David Warner as he dismissed the Aussie batter for the 17th time in Test cricket. English paceman added another layer of dominance over the Aussie opener and got his wicket twice in the third Test in Ashes 2023 at Headingley, Leeds. Interestingly, Zak Crawley helped Broad in both dismissals as he took the catches at slips. Meanwhile, the 17th dismissal of Warner has seen Broad getting on the verge of a World record.

On Day 2 of the Headingley Test, Broad helped England make a great start as he got Warner caught at slips for just 1 in his second over. Running to the 22 yards, Broad pitched one angling in towards the Southpaw as he squared him up. Looking to defend, Warner got a poke at the ball and Crawley at second slips does the rest.

Broad closes in on World record

After the 17th dismissal of Warner, Broad has come close to creating a World record in Test cricket for a bowler dismissing any batsman most times. He has leapfrogged Malcolm Marshall's 16 dismissals against Graham Gooch to take the joint-third in the tally. The 37-year-old pacer is tied alongside Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh with 17 scalps each. He is just behind Alec Bedser, who got Arthur Morris on 18 occasions and Glenn McGrath, who got the better of Michael Atherton 19 times.

Warner had a wry smile after the dismissal

Notably, Warner had a wry smile on his face after being the victim of Broad for yet another time. As he began his walk towards the dressing room, Warner's facial expressions told the entire story of Broad's dominance over him. He displayed his wry smile on multiple occasions and even after bringing the helmet out, Warner could not restrict himself of the expression.

Watch the Video Here

Talking about bowlers dismissing Warner most times in Tests, Broad is head and shoulder above everyone else. He leads the chart of having Warner on 6 occasions more than the next best Ravichandran Ashwin. Fellow countryman, James Anderson is not too behind Ashwin and he has got the Aussie opener out 10 times.

