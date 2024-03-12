Ellyse Perry creates history, registers best bowling figures in WPL after decimating Mumbai Indians

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/WPL Ellyse Perry and the RCB teammates.

Australian star all-rounder Ellyse Perry has created history in the Women's Premier League. The RCB star all-rounder has registered the best bowling figures in the history of the tournament as she decimated the Mumbai Indians batting line-up.

Perry took a record six wickets in the MI vs RCB clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday. She became the first bowler to scalp half a dozen wickets in a single game of WPL. She ended her fabulous day with the ball with figures of 6/15.

Perry's bowling was a sight to behold. She targeted the stumps and got the ball to nip back from outside the stumps. Due to her terrific line and length, Perry got four bowled and two LBW dismissals. Mumbai Indians were bowled out for just 113.

Best bowling figures in WPL history:

Ellyse Perry: 6/15 vs MI in WPL 2024

Marizanne Kapp: 5/15 vs GG in 2023

Asha Sobhana: 5/22 vs UPW 2024

Tara Norris: 5/29 vs RCB in 2023

Kim Garth: 5/36 vs UPW in 2023

Here's how Perry wreaked havoc in MI camp

After Sophie Devine got the first wicket in the form of Hayley Matthews, it was a complete show by Perry. The Aussie veteran first got the new opener Sajana Sajeevan in the 9th over as the ball nipped back in and outfoxed the batter on her heave. Perry removed MI skipper and last match's hero Harmanpreet Kaur off a harmless delivery outside the stumps on the very next ball. Harmanpreet played away from her body and dragged the ball onto her stumps. She did not get a hattick as Amelia Kerr blocked the next ball out.

But Perry was not going to stop. She got Kerr in her next over via an LBW as the Kiwi star was trapped on her pad. The umpires ruled it not out but when RCB reviewed, the batter turned out to be out. Amanjot Kaur was her fourth victim off a fabulous nip-backer that shattered her stumps after seaming in. MI were in deep trouble at 73/5 after 11 overs.

Perry got her five-for after cleaning up Pooja Vastrakar with another in-ducker before getting her sixth wicket by trapping Nat Sciver-Brunt to get her out LBW.