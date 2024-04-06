LSG vs GT pitch report: How will surface at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will play for match 21?

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL LSG and GT players.

Lucknow Super Giants will be hosting Gujarat Titans in the 21st match of IPL 2024 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The clash is set to unfold on a Sunday double-header in the Indian cash-rich league on April 7.

The Super Giants look to carry on the winning momentum as they have won two back-to-back games after starting the season with a loss. They have found a new star Mayank Yadav, who has rattled the batting line-ups with some sheer pace and accurate bowling. The Titans come into this contest on the back of a heartbreaking loss to Punjab Kings, where uncapped Shashank Singh played an innings to remember. The two will meet in Lucknow.

Ekana Cricket Stadium pitch report

The Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow generally favours slow bowlers. The deliveries tend to stay low and slow at the venue. There are two types of pitches at the venue - red and black soil.

For the previous game between LSG and Punjab Kings, a red soil pitch was used which offers better batting conditions. Resultantly, the Super Giants made 199 batting first, while the Kings were cruising their way well before Mayank Yadav's sensational bowling played a vital part in restricting them to 178.

Krunal Pandya said after the first innings of the clash against PBKS that the surface has changed and is "much better than last year."

Ekana Cricket Stadium - The Numbers Game

STATS - T20I

Total Matches - 9

Matches won batting first - 5

Matches won bowling first - 4

Average 1st innings Score - 151

Average 2nd innings Score - 126

Highest total recorded - 199/2 By IND vs SL

Lowest total recorded - 0/0 By vs

Highest score chased - 159/4 By RSAW vs INDW

Lowest score defended - 156/8 By AFG vs WI

LSG's squad:

Yudhvir Singh Charak, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Shivam Mavi, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Shamar Joseph, David Willey, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Prerak Mankad, Arshin Kulkarni, Deepak Hooda, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ashton Turner, Nicholas Pooran, Devdutt Padikkal, Quinton de Kock, Ayush Badoni, KL Rahul (c), Mohsin Khan, Mohsin Khan, Amit Mishra, Arshad Khan

GT's Squad:

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Kane Williamson, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma, Sharath BR, Sandeep Warrier, Abhinav Manohar, Manav Suthar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Matthew Wade, David Miller, Jayant Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Kartik Tyagi, Spencer Johnson, Sushant Mishr