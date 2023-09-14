Don't think you need an off-spinner in the team, says Kuldeep Yadav who considers himself as leg-spinner

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Kuldeep Yadav has taken nine wickets in the Asia Cup 2023 so far

Team India left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been in exceptional form in white-ball cricket in the past year or so and with the rhythm he has found since last year's IPL, he is looking and bowling the best he has ever had and the Men in Blue will hope that it continues in the World Cup as well. Kuldeep is on cloud nine with nine wickets in two days in back-to-back games in the ongoing Asia Cup Super Fours against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Kuldeep is one of the three spinners who played against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, September 12 against Sri Lanka on a drier wicket.

This is the set of the spinners in India's World Cup squad and Kuldeep is the only one who takes the ball away from the left-handers. When the squad for ICC Cricket World Cup squad, the one evident absence was that of an off-spinner as neither Washington Sundar nor R Ashwin was considered and Kuldeep agreed with the selectors.

Since India are going to play only two spinners for most games, having one more spinner in the squad wouldn't make sense, especially since if both Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep are fit, they will play every single game for their side.

Speaking to Star Sports after his 4/43 performance against Sri Lanka, Kuldeep said that he considers himself a leg-spinner who bowls with his left hand but has more variations than an off-spinner.

“I don't think of myself as an off-spinner; I think of myself as a classic leg-spinner. The only thing is I bowl from the left hand. I have variations and a googly as well. So I don't think you need to have an off-spinner. If your team's combination is sitting well, then you don't need to play 3-4 spinners. If you have two quality spinners, then I think that works," Kuldeep said.

Kuldeep said that the biggest change in the last year or so he has made in his bowling is not to think about wickets but concentrate more on his lines and lengths, which has helped him get the control and eventually the wickets.

