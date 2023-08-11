Friday, August 11, 2023
     
Live tv
Diana Baig returns as Pakistan announce squad for white-ball series against South Africa

The Pakistan women's national selection committee's chief selector Saleem Jaffar has announced the 15-player squad for the upcoming white-ball series against South Africa.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Published on: August 11, 2023 12:49 IST
Pakistan women's cricket team
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Pakistan women's cricket team

The chief selector of the Pakistan national women's team Saleem Jaffar announced a 15-member squad on Friday, August 11 for the upcoming white-ball series against South Africa at home. The upcoming series will be South Africa's first-ever tour of the country. One of the highlights of the squad is the return of veteran pacer Diana Baig, who was undergoing rehab after sustaining a finger injury that kept her on the sidelines for over six months.

Baig sustained a finger injury while playing against Australia in January, earlier this year. The home series against the Proteas will feature three T20Is and three ODIs, with the ODI series being a part of the ongoing ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25.

Pakistan will head into the series under the new leadership of veteran allrounder Nida Dar. Nida was assigned the responsibility to lead the side after Bismah Maroof stepped down from the role following the completion of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023.

Emerging leg-spinner Tuba Hassan has been left out of the T20I team alongside Javeria Khan, Aimen Anwar and Sidra Nawaz. Leg spinner Syeda Aroob Shah has been rewarded for her recent performances and has been recalled after more than three years. Even allrounder Natalia Parvaiz has also made a comeback in the T20I outfit, having last played for the side in 2018. She has also been included in the reserves for the ODI series. All the matches of the series will be played at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

In an attempt to bolster their spin attack, the selectors have also picked off spinner Umm-e-Hani in both T20Is and ODIs.

Reflecting upon the thought process behind the selection and the criteria for the same, Jaffar mentioned that the recent performances of players and their fitness levels have been taken into consideration. 

"After careful consideration, we have decided to bring Syeda Aroob Shah and Natalia Parvaiz back into the fold in the T20I format. Their recent performances and improved fitness have been remarkable, and we believe they will bring a new dimension to the team," Jaffar said as per a PCB media release.

"Umm-e-Hani’s inclusion in both squads is based on her exceptional off-spin abilities. With the pitches in Karachi favoring spinners, we are confident that she will play a crucial role in our bowling attack.

"To bolster our fast-bowling department, we have selected Waheeda Akhter in the ODI squad. With Diana Baig and Fatima Sana leading our pace attack, it's essential to have cover for them. These two fast bowlers have proven themselves to be pivotal in ODI cricket, especially considering the use of two new balls," he added.

Series schedule:

1 September  – 1st T20I 

3 September  – 2ND T20I

5 September – 3rd T20I

8 September – 1st ODI

11 September – 2nd ODI

14 September – 3rd ODI

