  5. Delhi Court grants divorce to Shikhar Dhawan on grounds of cruelty by estranged wife Aesha Mukerji

Shikhar Dhawan got divorced from his estranged wife Aesha Mukerji on Wednesday after a court in Delhi found him a victim of mental cruelty. Shikhar married Aesha in October 2012 and after 11 years of marriage, the duo is finally separated.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Published on: October 05, 2023 7:01 IST
Shikhar Dhawan
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shikhar Dhawan

A family court in Delhi granted divorce to out of favour India batter Shikhar Dhawan from his estranged wife Aesha Mukerji on Wednesday, October 4.

Shikhar got the divorce on the grounds of being a victim of mental trauma and suffering. While announcing his verdict, Judge Harish Kumar in the family court in the Patiala House in Delhi acknowledged that the 37-year-old batter endured mental grief after Aesha didn't let him be with his son Zoravar for years.

In its judgement, the honourable court specified that Aesha either failed to produce plausible evidence in response to the allegations made against her or didn't challenge any of those.

Notably, the court didn't make a judgement specifying the permanent custody of their son. But has allowed Dhawan to visit him and converse with him over video calls.

 

More to follow.......

