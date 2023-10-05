Delhi Court grants divorce to Shikhar Dhawan on grounds of cruelty by estranged wife Aesha Mukerji

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shikhar Dhawan

A family court in Delhi granted divorce to out of favour India batter Shikhar Dhawan from his estranged wife Aesha Mukerji on Wednesday, October 4.

Shikhar got the divorce on the grounds of being a victim of mental trauma and suffering. While announcing his verdict, Judge Harish Kumar in the family court in the Patiala House in Delhi acknowledged that the 37-year-old batter endured mental grief after Aesha didn't let him be with his son Zoravar for years.

In its judgement, the honourable court specified that Aesha either failed to produce plausible evidence in response to the allegations made against her or didn't challenge any of those.

Notably, the court didn't make a judgement specifying the permanent custody of their son. But has allowed Dhawan to visit him and converse with him over video calls.

More to follow.......

Latest Cricket News