Delhi Capitals sign Jake Fraser-McGurk as Lungi Ngidi's replacement for IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals have signed latest Australia sensation Jake Fraser-McGurk for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He will replace pace bowler Lungi Ngidi who has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury. Ngidi last played in the second edition of the SA20 for Paarl Royals and has been out of action since February 2 when he played against Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Meanwhile, DC has secured the services of McGurk for his reserve price of INR 50 lakh.

Jake Fraser McGurk is the latest sensation in Australian cricket and was backed by Ricky Ponting after his brilliant show in the Big Bash League earlier this year. Moreover, Ponting had also earmarked the 21-year-old as the future Test player stating that the cricketer reminds him of young David Warner. Ponting is also the head coach of the Delhi Capitals which makes it clear that he has played a crucial role in the franchise signing the youngster.

For the unversed, McGurk is known for his clean hitting and made the headlines during the previous season of BBL. He featured for the Melbourne Renegades scoring 257 runs in eight innings at an average of 32.12 and a strike-rate of 158.64. He was also the highest run-scorer for the Renegades in what was a forgettable season for them winning only two out of 10 matches and ending at seventh place in eight-team tournament.

On the back of his brilliant season, Jake also ended up making his ODI debut for Australia against the West Indies. He scored 51 runs in two matches at a strike-rate of 221.73 staying true to his reputation of being a clean and fearless hitter. It remains to be seen if he will make it to the playing XI at any stage this season with the Capitals already having Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs, Jhye Richardson and Shai Hope in their line-up. Moreover, Harry Brook has also pulled out of this season and the franchise is yet to name a replacement for him.

Delhi Capitals updated squad for IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Sumit Kumar, Swastik Chikara, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Anrich Nortje, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Jhye Richardson and Shai Hope.