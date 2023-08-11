Delhi Capitals eyeing to pick in-form youngster for IPL 2024, call him for trials

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly

The next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is still a long way away even as the mini-auction prior to the season generally happens in December or January. But the IPL franchises have already started gearing up for the next edition of the cash-rich league. While teams like Sunriser Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants have changed their head coaches, Delhi Capitals have started looking for players for the next season.

They recently called up the top performer of Deodhar Trophy, Rohan Kunnumal for trials. Kunnumal played for the eventual champions South Zone and amassed 311 runs in six innings at an average of 62.2. He ended the tournament as the third highest run-getter only behind Riyan Parag (354) and his opening partner Mayank Agarwal (341). His strike-rate of 123.90 was also the second best after Parag among players to score more than 200 runs in the tournament.

Coming back to his trials with Delhi Capitals, Kunnumal, 25, was really happy as he was guided by former legendary cricketers Sourav Ganguly and Pravin Amre and he feels it will help him a long way in his career. "Delhi Capitals training camp has been very good. Here, I got a chance to interact with Sourav Ganguly sir and Praveen Amre sir. They have been very helpful and helped me with a few technical aspects at nets. Hopefully, this will reflect positively in the coming days in my career," Rohan said while speaking to PTI.

Meanwhile, Rohan Kunnumal didn't forget to thank and praise his partner Agarwal for continuously guiding him on and off the field during the Deodhar Trophy. He also noted that being part of India A on Bangladesh was a learning curve for him. "It was really nice to bat alongside Mayank bhai. I batted with him in the Duleep Trophy last year as well, so we have the experience of batting with each other. He (Agarwal) guided me very well, telling me how to watch for each ball and helping me control my thoughts while in the middle," the 25-year-old added.

