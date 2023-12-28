Dean Elgar-led South Africa hand India humiliating innings defeat in Boxing Day Test, take 1-0 lead

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Dean Elgar's 185 laid the foundation for South Africa's magnificent win by an innings and 32 runs in Centurion

South Africa shrugged off India like dust in the Boxing Day Test as they finished the game within three days winning by an innings and 32 runs in Centurion to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Dean Elgar starred for South Africa with the bat scoring 185 in his penultimate Test match as he laid the foundation for South Africa's massive 408-run total along with Marco Jansen, who remained unbeaten on 84 as the hosts got a 163-run lead in the first innings, which was enough for the visitors who were shot out for 131 in the second innings.

More to follow...

