Thursday, December 28, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Dean Elgar-led South Africa hand India humiliating innings defeat in Boxing Day Test, take 1-0 lead

Dean Elgar-led South Africa hand India humiliating innings defeat in Boxing Day Test, take 1-0 lead

South Africa landed a knockout punch on India as they won the Boxing Day Test in Centurion within three days. It was an abject surrender from the Indian team with both bat and ball as they first conceded a 163-run lead and then were folded for just 131 with Virat Kohli putting up some fight.

Anshul Gupta Written By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: December 28, 2023 20:50 IST
Dean Elgar's 185 laid the foundation for South Africa's
Image Source : REUTERS Dean Elgar's 185 laid the foundation for South Africa's magnificent win by an innings and 32 runs in Centurion

South Africa shrugged off India like dust in the Boxing Day Test as they finished the game within three days winning by an innings and 32 runs in Centurion to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Dean Elgar starred for South Africa with the bat scoring 185 in his penultimate Test match as he laid the foundation for South Africa's massive 408-run total along with Marco Jansen, who remained unbeaten on 84 as the hosts got a 163-run lead in the first innings, which was enough for the visitors who were shot out for 131 in the second innings.

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News