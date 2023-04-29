DC vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad thrash Delhi Capitals to register 3rd win of IPL 2023

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Team SRH in action

DC vs SRH: The 40th match of IPL 2023 was played between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. In this match, Hyderabad defeated Delhi by 9 runs. After choosing to bat first, SRH set a target of 198 runs. In response, Delhi managed to score 188/6 in 20 overs. Among Delhi batters, only Mitchell Marsh and Phil Salt were able to more than 30 runs.

Chasing a big target, Delhi Capitals did not get off to a good start. When Captain David Warner was sent back to the hut without opening his account. However, Salt and Marsh stabilized the innings. When these two batters were playing, Delhi's victory seemed certain, but their batting line-up collapsed after Marsh's. Salt scored 59 and Marsh scored 63. Manish Pandey was able to score only 1 run. Priyam Garg contributed 12 runs, and Sarfaraz Khan contributed 9 runs. In the end, Axar Patel tried to pull big hits but could not win the game. He managed to score 29 runs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Akeal Hosein , T Natarajan, and Abhishek Sharma took 1 wicket each for Sunrisers Hyderabad. On the other hand, 2 wickets went to Mayank Markande's account.

The start of the Sunrisers innings was also not good as Mayank Agarwal got out after scoring only 5 runs. While Rahul Tripathi contributed 10 runs and Captain Aiden Markram scored only 8 runs. But opener Abhishek Sharma took charge and ended up guiding a team closer to a big total. He hit 12 fours and a long six in 36 balls. In the end, Heinrich Klaasen and Abdul Samad also batted well. While Klaasen scored 53 runs off 27 balls, Samad contributed 28 runs. Because of these players, the Sunrisers Hyderabad team was able to score 197 runs at the loss of 6 wickets.

Delhi Capitals have now lost 6th match out of the eight matches played and are at the bottom of the points table. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad have jumped to the eighth position after winning their third game of the season.

Latest Cricket News